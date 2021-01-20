Stutzle (undisclosed) is in doubt against Winnipeg on Wednesday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Coach DJ Smith referred to Stutzle's injury as minor but still indicated the rookie wouldn't be ready to play in time Thursday. If the German winger is unable to play, fantasy players can likely expect Alex Galchenyuk to continue slotting into a top-six role, though Connor Brown could make a push for more minutes as well. Once healthy, Stutzle figures to rejoin the second line and could be in the mix for power-play minutes down the road.