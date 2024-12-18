Stutzle scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.
Stutzle had gone seven games without a goal, though he contributed seven assists in that span. The 22-year-old had the Senators' third goal to help secure the win Tuesday. He's up to 11 tallies, 37 points, 63 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-7 rating over 31 appearances in a top-six role this year, making him a reliable forward for fantasy.
