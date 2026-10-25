Stutzle scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Stutzle scored for the third consecutive game, finishing a passing sequence early in the first period to give Ottawa a two-goal advantage. The German center continues to serve as one of the Senators' primary offensive drivers, combining strong scoring instincts with substantial playmaking responsibilities. His prominent role at even strength and on the power play supports a high fantasy ceiling, particularly while his finishing remains consistent. His consistency in the first few weeks of the season has been stellar, as he has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of Ottawa's first 12 games, giving him 16 points (eight goals, eight helpers) in that span.