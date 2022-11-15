Stutzle registered two assists in Ottawa's 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

Stutzle has been on fire lately, recording four goals and nine points in his last six contests. That's pushed him up to five goals and 15 points in 15 games. Taken with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, Stutzle's offensive potential has been known for a while, but he needed some time to develop. After recording 29 points in 2020-21 and 58 last season, he could end up with around 70 in 2022-23.