Stutzle tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stutzle extended Ottawa's lead to 2-0 in the second period before assisting on Drake Batherson's power-play tally later in the frame. The two-point effort extends Stutzle's point streak to six games, with four goals and three assists in that span. The 20-year-old forward has 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games this season.