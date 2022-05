Stutzle is expected to fully recover from his sprained knee in approximately two weeks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Although Stutzle was unable to finish the IIHF World Championship tournament, there's no reason to believe he won't be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. The 20-year-old German racked up 22 goals and 58 points through 79 games with the Senators in 2021-22.