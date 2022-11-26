Stutzle picked up his eighth goal of the season in a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Friday.

Stutzle is showing why he was drafted third overall in 2020, as the 20-year-old has 20 points in 20 games. Stutzle saw 7:07 of action on the power play to lead the Senators on Friday, and his 18:57 of ice time led all Ottawa forwards.