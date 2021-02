Stutzle scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Stutzle scored in the final minute of the game -- it was little more than window dressing in the big picture. The 19-year-old is up to three goals, nine shots and a minus-7 rating through seven appearances. He skated 15:08 in Tuesday's contest, the second time he's breached the 15-minute mark this year.