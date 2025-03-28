Stutzle scored a goal in a 4-3 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Stutzle danced around Moritz Seider in the left circle and scored with a wrist shot past Alex Lyon to push the score to 2-0 in the first period. It was his first goal in his last 10 games. Stutzle has 71 points (21 goals, 50 assists) in 71 games this season, and he has delivered his third straight 50-assist season.