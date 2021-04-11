Stutzle scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.
It was his first snipe in 14 games, so this was a massive monkey off his back. Stutzle does have seven points in those 14 games, but right now, the exciting teenager is simply more valuable in dynasty formats. Single-year leagues are a roll of the dice.
