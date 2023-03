Stutzle scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

He's on a four-game, six-point streak (two goals, four assists). Stutzle now has 84 points, including 37 goals, this season, becoming the first Sen to do that since 2011-12 when Jason Spezza hit that mark. He also has 204 shots and 106 hits, including five Thursday.