Stutzle delivered three assists in a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Two of the helpers came on the power play. Stutzle is on a five-game, 10-point scoring streak (three goals, seven assists). He has 34 goals and 42 assists (76 points) in 64 games this season. Stutzle, who was drafted third overall in 2020, has emerged as the top player from his draft class.