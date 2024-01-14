Stutzle recorded four assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over San Jose.

The only Senators goal Stutzle didn't have a hand in was the team's first one. The 21-year-old has just one helper in his prior seven games, his slowest spell of the season, but it looks like he's heating up again. On the season, Stutzle has seven goals and 38 points in 38 contests.