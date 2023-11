Stutzle scored a goal and added three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old potted Ottawa's fifth goal of the night, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Claude Giroux and Mathieu Joseph that left Joseph Woll with no chance to stop a tap-in tally. Stutzle's huge night gives him three goals and 15 points through 11 games to begin the season as he looks to top last season's breakout 90-point campaign.