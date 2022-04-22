Stutzle (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday night's matchup with the Blue Jackets.
Stutzle's status against Columbus likely won't be determined until the Senators take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly. The 20-year-old forward has racked up 20 goals and 53 points through 74 contests this season.
