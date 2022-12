Stutzle (shoulder) will participate during warmups and will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Washington, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stutzle practiced in a regular jersey Thursday after missing four games, and saw time on the first power play unit, which is encouraging. The talented 20-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games and will line up with Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk, if he is good to go Thursday.