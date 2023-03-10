Stutzle posted two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Stutzle helped out on Jakob Chychrun's first-period tally before forcing a turnover to set up Claude Giroux's equalizer in the third. Over his last six games, Stutzle has five goals and four assists while primarily playing on the top line. The 21-year-old is up to 31 goals, 37 helpers, 177 shots on net, 90 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 60 outings. The Senators have formidable offense in their top six, so Stutzle should continue to generate solid numbers to close out the campaign.