Stutzle notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Stutzle closed out 2023 on a two-game slump following a six-game point streak. He was back on the scoresheet in his first outing of the new year, helping out on a Vladimir Tarasenko tally early in the third period. Stutzle has maintained a strong scoring pace with seven goals, 27 helpers, 95 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances this season. Still, he'll have a hard time getting back to the 30-goal mark since he's shooting just 7.4 percent.