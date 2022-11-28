Stutzle notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Stutzle's second assist was a huge one -- he launched a backhand stretch pass to Claude Giroux behind the Kings' defense for the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime. With two goals and three helpers in his last four games, Stutzle's offense is humming along. He's posted eight tallies, 14 helpers, 45 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-6 rating in 21 contests. Now in his third season, it's not surprising for the third overall pick from 2020 to be challenging for a point-per-game pace.