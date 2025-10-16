Stutzle scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres.

Stutzle has had a bit of a slow start with two points over the first four games of the season, though it doesn't help that the Senators have won just one contest. The 23-year-old has added 15 shots on net, eight hits, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. Stutzle remains in a prominent role in all situations, so he'll have every chance to get his offense around a point-per-game pace.