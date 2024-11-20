Stutzle scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Stutzle tied the game 1-1 at 15:40 of the first period with a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Drake Batherson from behind the net. His game has quieted over his last five (two goals, one assist) after ringing up 19 points in his first 15 games. But sometimes that happens for snipers like Stutzle -- there will be quiet stretches between big explosions. We're not worried.