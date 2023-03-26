Stutzle provided two assists in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.
This was Stutzle's eighth multi-point showing over his last 14 outings, and he has eight goals and 21 points in that span. Overall in 2022-23, the 21-year-old has 35 goals and 81 points in 69 contests. Stutzle has already comfortably surpassed the career highs of 22 goals and 58 points, which he set in 2021-22.
