Stutzle registered two assists in the Senators' 6-2 win against Toronto on Friday.
Stutzle has 20 goals and 45 points in 44 contests in 2022-23. He was scoreless in his previous two games, but prior to that he contributed two goals and four points over three contests from Jan. 16-20. Stutzle is on pace to surpass his career highs of 22 goals and 58 points, which he set in 79 games last season.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Piling up points•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Hits 20-goal mark in 40th game•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Hats off just not enough•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Extends streak with two points•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Point streak at five games•