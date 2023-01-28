Stutzle registered two assists in the Senators' 6-2 win against Toronto on Friday.

Stutzle has 20 goals and 45 points in 44 contests in 2022-23. He was scoreless in his previous two games, but prior to that he contributed two goals and four points over three contests from Jan. 16-20. Stutzle is on pace to surpass his career highs of 22 goals and 58 points, which he set in 79 games last season.