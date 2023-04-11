Stutzle tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Stutzle picked up an assist on Claude Giroux's opening tally in the first period before adding a goal later in the frame, burying a feed from Giroux to give Ottawa a 2-0 lead. Stutzle now has a goal and three assists in his last two games after going scoreless in his previous four contests. The 21-year-old forward is up to 38 goals and 88 points through 77 games this season.