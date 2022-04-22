Stutzle (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Columbus.
Stutzle was considered a game-time call Friday but he won't miss any time with his undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old center has racked up 26 points in 24 games since the start of March, giving him 20 goals and 53 points through 74 appearances this season. He'll center Ottawa's second line Friday.
