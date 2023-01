Stutzle scored three goals and added an assist Saturday in an 8-4 loss to the Kraken.

The first one was a fluke, but a goal is a goal. A clearing attempt by a Kraken player deflected in off Stutzle in front of the net early in the second. He then stuffed in a rebound near the left post a couple minutes later and completed the hat trick from in front in the third after evading a poke check by Martin Jones. Stutzle has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak.