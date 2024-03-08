Stutzle notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The 22-year-old has now gone eight games without a goal, earning five assists with 13 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in that span. Stutzle is at 57 points, 154 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-10 rating through 61 outings overall. He's highly unlikely to match last year's 90-point season, but a late surge could see him challenge the point-per-game mark.