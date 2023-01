Stutzle had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Stutzle added four shots on goal while reaching the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season. It took the third overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft 79 games to pot 22 goals in his second NHL campaign. In his third season, Stutzle's already up to 20 goals through 40 games. Of his 42 points, 19 have come on the man advantage.