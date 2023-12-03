Stutzle picked up an assist Saturday in a 2-0 win over Seattle.

Stutzle has just three points (one goal, two assists) in his last five games, but this one was special. It was his 200th NHL point (78 goals, 122 assists). Stutzle (229 games) is the fourth-fastest flyer in Sens' history to hit 200 points (Dany Heatley, 159; Jason Spezza, 207; Alexei Yashin, 221). He's pacing toward his second straight 90-point season.