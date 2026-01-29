Stutzle scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Stutzle's two-point effort gives him five goals and five assists over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old center continues to roll just above a point-per-game pace with 24 goals and 31 helpers through 53 appearances this season. He's added 132 shots on net, 86 hits, 35 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-5 rating while frequently filling a top-line role.