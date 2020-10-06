Stutzle was drafted third overall by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Stutzle made a big impression on the hockey world this season with a great U20 World Junior tournament and a dominant year playing against older, more physically developed competition in the DEL. The next great German's edge work is elite, and that makes him super slippery with the puck. Add in keen vision, great hands and a high motor, and it's little wonder why some scouts say Stutzle reminds them of Patrick Kane. Stutzle is going to be a strong fantasy performer and a whole lot of fun to watch in a Senators uniform, and given Ottawa's needs, he could step right into the lineup.