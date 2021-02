Stutzle scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

In the first of presumably many meetings between German stars, Stutzle was outshined by a six-assist performance from Leon Draisaitl on Sunday. The 19-year-old Stutzle still made an impact with his second goal in six appearances this season. While playing for the Senators won't help his defensive numbers, a minus-7 rating is a bit troubling for Stutzle's fantasy value.