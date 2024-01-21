Stutzle scored two goals on four shots on net and added three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

With the Senators down 3-1 in the second period, Stutzle got the comeback started by banging in a rebound during a scrum in front of Samuel Ersson. Stutzle then potted an empty-netter late in the third. The 2020 third overall pick is heating up, recording three multi-point performances in the last five games after going 12 straight contests without one. On the season, Stutzle has 10 goals and 43 points in 42 games.