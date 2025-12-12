Senators' Tim Stutzle: Lights lamp twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 23-year-old center chased Elvis Merzlikins from the game with his first tally late in the first period, before Stutzle tapped a rebound past Jet Greaves late in the second. It was his fourth multi-goal performance of the season and second straight game with a power-play tally, and through 30 contests Stutzle has delivered 14 goals and 28 points, including four goals and 10 points with the man advantage.
