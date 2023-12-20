Stutzle logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Stutzle has racked up four assists, including two on the power play, over his last three games. The 21-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of 10 contests in December, picking up a goal and seven helpers. He's at 30 points, 81 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-3 rating through 27 outings overall. Considering Stutzle is shooting a mere 7.4 percent, there's still room for his offense to improve.