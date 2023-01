Stutzle scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Stutzle spoiled Jordan Binnington's shutout bid in the second period. That goal was all the Senators could muster as they've been limited to six tallies over their last four games. Stutzle has still enjoyed a productive January with seven goals and two assists through seven contests. The German has 19 tallies, 40 points, 105 shots on net, 64 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 39 appearances.