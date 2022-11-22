Stutzle scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Stutzle's first-period tally was the only puck to get by Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. After an unsteady October, Stutzle has looked like a blossoming star in November, racking up six goals and six helpers in 10 contests. He's at seven tallies, 18 points, 40 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-6 rating through 18 outings overall.