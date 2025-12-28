Stutzle scored a goal Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Toronto.

Stutzle extended his point streak to nine games (eight goals, eight assists) and goal streak to four games (four goals). He's on pace to replicate his career season in 2022-23 when he delivered a 39-goal, 90-point campaign. Stutzle is also on pace to crack the 200-shot mark again, although his 19.8 shooting percentage is higher than ever before. Regression toward his career average 13.9 is possible.