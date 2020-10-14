Updating a previous report, Stutzle broke his left hand while training in Germany and will undergo surgery, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The No. 3 overall pick in last week's NHL Entry Draft has a recovery timeline of 6-8 weeks, which should allow him to be ready for the IIHF World Junior Championships at the end of December, as well as the start of the NHL season. As long as Stutzle is able to shake off the injury and isn't set back by lingering issues, he should be poised to jump into the Senators' lineup once NHL play resumes in 2021.