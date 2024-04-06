Stutzle (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus New Jersey, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Stutzle will miss his first game of the season. He has 18 goals and 70 points in 75 games, a regression over last season when he had 39 markers and 51 assists in 78 appearances. The Senators recalled Bokondji Imama to give them 12 healthy forwards. Look for Shane Pinto to take over Stutzle's spot on the top line, alongside Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk.
