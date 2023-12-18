Stutzle logged a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Stutzle set up a Josh Norris tally in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. While he's scored just once over his last 10 contests, Stutzle has added six assists in that span to keep a reasonable pace. The 21-year-old is up to 29 points (six on the power play), 80 shots on net, 27 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 26 contests. He scored 10 power-play goals last season but has yet to find twine with the man advantage in 2023-24.