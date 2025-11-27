Senators' Tim Stutzle: Offers pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Stutzle has three multi-point efforts over his last six games, giving him three goals and four assists in that span. The 23-year-old isn't generating a ton of consistency on offense lately, but the bursts of offense have kept him out of bad slumps. He's up to 23 points (seven on the power play), 59 shots on net, 41 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 23 appearances this season while playing in a top-line role.
