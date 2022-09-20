Stutzle (knee) isn't listed with an injury designation on Ottawa's training camp roster.

Stutzle dealt with a minor knee injury towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign, but he was always expected to be back to 100 percent well ahead of training camp. The 20-year-old German took a big step forward during his sophomore season last year, setting career highs in goals (22), assists (36), shots (176) and hits (152). He should only continue to improve during this third full NHL season in 2022-23.