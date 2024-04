Stutzle (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Bruins.

Stutzle will end up having missed the last seven games of the campaign. The 22-year-old has not been cleared for contact yet, though he joined the Senators on their last road trip. He concludes a down year with 18 goals, 70 points, 192 shots on net, 100 hits and a minus-17 rating over 75 appearances. If Stutzle heals up in time, he could still join Germany for the IIHF World Championship.