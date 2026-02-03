Stutzle tallied a goal, recorded an assist, fired four shots on net and had two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Stutzle found another gear late in the contest, where he found the back of the net less than seven minutes into the third period before later sliding the primary assist on Claude Giroux's game-winning goal. The pair of points brought Stutzle up to 26 goals, 33 assists, 141 shots on net, 87 hits and 37 blocked shots across 55 games this season. The 24-year-old center has recorded two points in each of his last three games and in five of his last nine outings, which has played a large part as to why he is tied for 10th in the league for points in that span. Stutzle is one of the league's most underrated stars and is on track to record the second campaign of his six-year career with 90 points or more.