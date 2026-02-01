Stutzle scored a goal, registered an assist and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Stutzle extended his point streak to four games Saturday when he picked up a secondary helper on Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal in the first period. Stutzle later scored at even strength for a tally in the third period that ultimately put the game away. Overall, the 24-year-old center is up to 25 goals, 32 assists, 137 shots on net, 87 hits and 35 blocked shots across 54 games this season. With 28 games remaining on Ottawa's regular-season schedule, the star center has a chance to reach the 90-point mark for the second time in his six-year NHL career. Regardless of where the point total falls at the end of the season, Stutzle is bound to turn in another fantastic campaign while covering a bundle of stat categories along the way for fantasy purposes.