Stutzle scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Stutzle struck at 9:17 of the first period, and his goal was all goalie Matt Murray needed to secure the win. The 19-year-old Stutzle has amassed six points in 11 games in April. For the season, the German rookie has eight goals, 25 points, 97 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-20 rating in 44 appearances.