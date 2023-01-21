Stutzle notched an assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Stutzle, who has 20 goals and 23 assists through 41 games, is second only to Brady Tkachuk in points among Senators. As one would expect, Stutzle's best hockey is being played at home -- just over 75 percent of his points have taken place at Canadian Tire Centre -- but it was nice to see him supply an apple on the road and on his team's lone goal Friday.