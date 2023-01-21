Stutzle notched an assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
Stutzle, who has 20 goals and 23 assists through 41 games, is second only to Brady Tkachuk in points among Senators. As one would expect, Stutzle's best hockey is being played at home -- just over 75 percent of his points have taken place at Canadian Tire Centre -- but it was nice to see him supply an apple on the road and on his team's lone goal Friday.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Hits 20-goal mark in 40th game•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Hats off just not enough•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Extends streak with two points•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Point streak at five games•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Scores 12th goal•