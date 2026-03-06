Stutzle scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

The late tally, his first since the Olympics, extended Stutzle's point streak to 11 games. He has seven goals and eight assists during the streak. The German center is up to 29 goals, 66 points, 153 shots on net, 94 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances. He has enough time to take a run at his career-best totals of 39 goals and 90 points from the 2022-23 campaign.