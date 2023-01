Stutzle scored twice in a 3-1 win against Buffalo on Sunday.

Stutzle netted a goal just 47 seconds into the contest to open the scoring, and he later pushed Ottawa up 3-1 with his empty-net marker in the third frame. The 20-year-old has 14 goals and 33 points in 33 games in 2022-23. He's contributed four goals and six points over his current five-game point streak.